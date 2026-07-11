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How Do You Defeat a Navy Without One?
Thirty-five ships in ninety-six hours. Ukraine has just executed the most devastating campaign against merchant tonnage since the Tanker War — without…
Jul 11
•
Lim Tean
55
4
21
The Crime That Shaped the Modern Middle East: How America and Britain Destroyed Iran’s Democracy
On August 19, 1953, the United States and Britain overthrew Iran’s democratically elected Prime Minister — not with armies, but with cash, hired mobs…
Jul 7
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Lim Tean
20
5
7
Part2: The Story The West Does Not Want You To Know
Before you’re allowed an opinion on Iran, you owe yourself its history.
Jul 3
•
Lim Tean
27
7
10
Part1: The Great Jurist
What They Never Told You: Ayatollah Khomeini Was a Great Jurist, Not a Fanatic
Jul 3
•
Lim Tean
22
5
9
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