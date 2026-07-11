Lim's Substack

Lim's Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bruce Longhurst's avatar
Bruce Longhurst
1d

Thank you for a fresh perspective. Another point of Russian problems is that not only are they running out of manpower for the battlefield, they are running out of manpower for lots of other things. You can't maintain a civilisation without maintenance/production workers and Russia is coming up to winter 4-5 months away, and winter always puts extra pressure on infrastructure and logistics; maybe another winter will turn the tide of public opinion ?

Reply
Share
Stevie Gordo's avatar
Stevie Gordo
1d

Great analysis, i very much appreciate your insight on this part of the conflict

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Lim Tean · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture