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S Nassi's avatar
S Nassi
19h

Judge them by their works: the Iranian state, despite its constitutional foundations, despite its tradition of jurisprudence, IS a repressive theocracy… not necessarily even in line with prior Muslim states. For several centuries, the history of Islam was of qualified tolerance of other faiths and faith communities living within the borders of the Islamic state. Art and science flourished within the Ottoman Empire. The Iranian Islamic state broke with that tradition. Other faiths are so severely repressed that there’s barely a Jewish community left.

Also: the initiation of the revolution was not exclusively Islamic; it was a movement also of secular, left-wing groups, which, like in Animal Farm, were overtaken by the more radical (in this case, theocratic) faction. Their leaders were executed. And, as for the referendum, I don’t know when or under what circumstances it was held, but 98% is Stalin-era-Soviet-level fishy. You should rightly be highly skeptical of it.

What Iran has become is a highly corrupt and repressive (authoritarian) country, with power-hungry clerics, and a young generation who is tired of the oppression, but without a way of organizing its way out of it, because resisters get killed. A jurist can also be a fanatic—and these are the conditions he creates. Let that be a warning to all of us, in the West, because that’s the state of affairs Christian nationalists, with and without fancy Western law degrees, want to bring about.

I come from Iran, escaped in 1979, so, I have more than a passing interest in the subject.

By the way, the United States Constitution has a Fifth Amendment clause preserving the right to avoid self-incrimination. People who invoke it famously “take the fifth”.

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Fred Cunningham's avatar
Fred Cunningham
2h

Is it ok to shoot down protesters?

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