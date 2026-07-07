Lim's Substack

Lim's Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mohamed Aarka's avatar
Mohamed Aarka
5d

Very interesting thread about historical events Americans and British tried to hide, which ever blander they orchestrated turned back to them as a consequence of today’s events. When their mission and their written documents were declassified_ Iranians not only united to firmly reject their hypocritical actions but also united for a course that could unite them into one society whose leadership, civilization and political system was threatened and destroyed. Now Iranian people are strongly united through complex ideology that cement their institutions and their sovereignty more than anything else. If you reject them they see as a burden on existence. Shame on them for their ideal hypocrisy that only unified force can be faced.

Iran is the mother of civilization, none can persuade us otherwise.

@Lim team I strongly appreciate your insightful articles.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Mihaita's avatar
Mihaita
5dEdited

Old Soviet fairy tale rehashing of 47 years of genocidal destruction since creation of I.R.G. Islamist terror network on Iranian People. How many Iranian citizens murdered.

They all go crazy with Palestinians but stay numb on Iran atrocities. Why? No protests? From 20th century onwards we see plenty of blame games flowery attacks on Britain 🇬🇧 and America 🇺🇸 yet non whatsoever on Soviet genocidal wars and mistreatments on civilians…

Fortunately now things come out about Russia atrocities

Mind-boggling tale

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Lim Tean · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture