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Cornelius's avatar
Cornelius
1d

It's even bigger than that. Trump destroyed the entire infrastructure for trade and security that was developed after WW II. A legacy of 80 years in tatters. What comes next, who knows...

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francis ng's avatar
francis ng
16h

the Middle East crisis

we are really fragile in the scheme of things, economic consequences…

i think.

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