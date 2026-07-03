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Michael Bilow
6d

https://motifri.com/iran-war2026/

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Mihaita
6dEdited

Mossadegh was a landowner not a revolutionary. He was indeed a decent man however the enemy exploited his naivety to change the narrative towards anti Shah sentiments narrative to hide a Soviet coup d’état .

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